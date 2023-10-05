Julie Hébert, Lori Kennedy appointed to CCOHS Council of Governors by federal government

The federal government has appointed two new representatives to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) Council of Governors.

Minister of Labour Seamus O’Regan Jr. announced the appointments of Julie Hébert and Lori Kennedy. Hebert was appointed as an employee representative for a four-year term, and Kennedy was reappointed as an employer representative for a second four-year term. Both appointments were effective Sept. 25, 2023, it said.

Hébert based out of USW Quebec office

Based out of the United Steelworkers’ (USW) Quebec office, Hébert has been the Health, Safety and Environment Coordinator since 2018. In this role, she provides support and services to staff and the USW members across Canada.

Given the wide range of employment sectors the USW represents, Hébert has acquired a wealth of knowledge and experience within the health and safety portfolio, the government said.

In a previous role at la Confédération des organismes de personnes handicapées du Québec, Hébert championed the rights of persons with disabilities. A graduate of the Faculty of Law at the Université de Montréal, Hébert says she wants to devote her career to defending workers’ rights.

Advertisement

Kenney with Canadian Pacific Railway

Lori Kennedy is the Managing Director of Regulatory Affairs at Canadian Pacific Railway. She has over 17 years of experience working directly with regulatory agencies, industry associations and multi-stakeholder working groups in Canada and the United States to improve the safety and security of railway operations.

Additionally, Kennedy has over 33 years of experience in design, development and implementation of improved policies and processes; including working with a variety of stakeholders to negotiate win-win solutions and meet requirements of multiple parties.

Established in 1978 by the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety Act, CCOHS aims to promote the well-being of workers in Canada. For example, CCOHS promotes the physical, psychosocial and mental health of working Canadians by providing information, training, education, management systems and solutions that support health, safety and wellness programs.