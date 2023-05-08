Jody Young named president, CEO of Workplace Safety & Prevention Services

Jody Young has been named the president and CEO of Workplace Safety & Prevention Services.

Young starts in her new capacity on June 12, 2023. Young is a health and safety leader with more than 30 years’ experience in both public and private sectors. Most recently, she held the role of assistant deputy minister, Employment and Training Division with the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

In that role, she provided strategic leadership to the transformation of Employment Services in Ontario. Previously, she served as assistant deputy minister for Fair, Safe and Healthy Workplaces in both Ontario and Alberta.

Young is a Canadian Registered Safety Professional (CRSP) and completed her Honours Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Toronto.

WSPS is a not-for-profit organization offering health and safety expertise and resources to protect Ontario workers and businesses. WSPS is a partner in Ontario’s occupational health and safety system, which includes the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development (MLITSD ), Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB), and six health and safety associations (HSAs).