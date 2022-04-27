Janco Steel worker killed after being struck by forklift

A 36-year-old was killed after being struck by a forklift yesterday at Janco Steel in Hamilton.

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, shortly after 10:30 a.m., Hamilton Police responded for an industrial accident on Arvin Ave in the city’s east end. A 36-year-old Hamilton man was struck by an industrial forklift within the plant.

The male was transported to hospital in critical condition however a short time later he was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries sustained.

Hamilton Police are assisting the Ministry of Labour as they carry out the investigation.

Due to Ministry of Transportation guidelines this will be deemed a motor vehicle collision and is the city’s tenth traffic fatality of the year and the ninth involving a pedestrian, Hamilton Police said in a press release.