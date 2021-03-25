Jackson Safety products now available in Canada

On March 17, PPE manufacturer SureWerx announced the launch of Jackson Safety in Canada.

Acquired by SureWerx in Dec. 2018, Jackson Safety has a century-long reputation for delivering the most innovative safety solutions in the welding and personal protective equipment industries.

With the introduction of a new range of face shields, safety glasses, and welding helmets, SureWerx is reinventing the standards of comfort, safety, and productivity in the Canadian market, a press release stated.

“At SureWerx, we are passionate about providing industry-leading safety solutions to professional workers globally,” stated Chris Baby, CEO at SureWerx.

“By extending the Jackson Safety product range into Canada, we are continuously working towards growing our product offerings in order to meet the safety needs for every job, industry, and professional worker across North America and internationally.”

Jackson Safety will also be launching new products, including Maxview, Quad 500, F4XP, GPL500, Translight, and Rebel series, to help protect professional workers from harmful elements and other work hazards.

For complete product details, visit the SureWerx website.

Co-headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Vancouver, British Columbia, SureWerx is a leading manufacturer of innovative safety, tools and equipment products, and solutions.