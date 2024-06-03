J.J. Keller’s Safety Professional of the Year Award now accepting nominations

J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc., a North American provider of safety and regulatory compliance solutions, is now accepting applications for the 2024 J. J. Keller Safety Professional of the Year (SPOTY) Awards. The annual awards recognize environmental health and safety professionals who go above and beyond their daily duties to achieve excellence in safety for their companies.

The SPOTY Awards are open to safety professionals who are legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) and the United States. Applications are open through July 31, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. CST at jjkeller.com/spoty.

Safety professionals may apply for the SPOTY Awards directly, or may be nominated by someone else.

The winning safety professionals will be chosen by a panel from J. J. Keller’s staff of 75+ safety consultants and experts — acknowledged industry leaders with a combined 500+ years of workplace safety experience. The winners will be announced in September.

Awards are presented for the J. J. Keller Safety Professional of the Year as well as second and third places.

The first-place J. J. Keller SPOTY Award winner will receive a range of items totaling more than $44,000 in value:

$2,500 to be donated by J. J. Keller to the winner’s nonprofit 501(c)3 organization of choice

A one-year subscription to J. J. Keller® Safety Management Suite – for a team of up to 10 users (a $39,950 value), including 500 e-learning training enrolments per user plus data sharing across all users

A one-year membership to J. J. Keller® Compliance Network (a $1,495 value), including the winner’s choice of a Hazmat Edge or Environmental Edge upgrade

$250 toward J. J. Keller® SAFEGEAR® PPE

A commemorative plaque

In addition, the winner and their company will be featured in a webcast by J. J. Keller in October 2024.

Second place receives:

$500 to be donated by J. J. Keller to the winner’s nonprofit 501(c)3 organization of choice

A one-year individual subscription to J. J. Keller® Safety Management Suite (a $1,795 value), including 500 e-learning training enrolments

A one-year membership in the J. J. Keller® Compliance Network (a $1,495 value), including the winner’s choice of a Hazmat Edge or Environmental Edge upgrade

$200 toward J. J. Keller® SAFEGEAR® PPE

A commemorative plaque

Third place receives:

$250 to be donated by J. J. Keller to the winner’s nonprofit 501(c)3 organization of choice

A one-year individual subscription to J. J. Keller® Safety Management Suite (a $1,795 value), including 500 e-learning training enrolments

A one-year membership in the J. J. Keller® Compliance Network (a $1,495 value), including the winner’s choice of a Hazmat Edge or Environmental Edge upgrade

$150 toward J. J. Keller® SAFEGEAR® PPE

A commemorative plaque

The complete official rules for this year’s awards are available at jjkeller.com/spoty.