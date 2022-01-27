IWH board of directors appoints new institute president

The board of directors of the Institute for Work & Health (IWH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Peter Smith as the next institute president.

Smith, a member of IWH’s scientific staff for over 15 years and currently IWH’s scientific co-director, officially stepped into the new role on Jan. 17.

“The institute is known for its research excellence, production of useful and relevant findings, and engagement with stakeholders throughout the scientific process,” says Smith. “I’m looking forward to contributing in new and important ways to this work and to ensuring the continued success of IWH in the future.”

Smith’s appointment follows a comprehensive national and international search, where the board sought a leader with outstanding research credentials, a talent for organizational excellence and a commitment to ensuring the work of the institute is aligned to the needs of workers, employers and policy-makers.

“The board welcomes Dr. Smith to this new role,” says Kate Lamb, chair of the IWH board of directors. “We are looking forward to a bright and innovative future for the institute under his leadership.”

Smith replaces Dr. Cameron Mustard, who is retiring as IWH president after 20 years in the position.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to warmly thank Dr. Mustard for his tremendous contribution to the world of occupational health, safety and wellness,” says Lamb. “His impact as president is immeasurable, and his legacy will continue through his ongoing work with the Institute on active research projects.”

IWH is an independent, not-for-profit research organization that aims to protect and improve the health of working people. The institute provides practical and relevant findings on the prevention of work injury and disability to policy-makers, workers, employers, clinicians, and health, safety and disability management professionals.