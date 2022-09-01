It’s the last long weekend of summer: Slow down, observe posted speed limits in work zones

With the Labour Day Classic drawing many to the Regina region this weekend, the Government of Saskatchewan is reminding motorists to plan ahead, slow down, and obey reduced speed limits in work zones.

“Highway improvements benefit everyone, but the safety of travelers and those working on Saskatchewan roads is paramount,” Minister of Highways Jeremy Cockrill said. “The continued vigilance and patience of drivers allow these upgrades to happen safely.”

Increased traffic in the province and around the Queen City will mean longer delays as more drivers navigate construction zones on our highways. These slowdowns are temporary and the result is a better road to travel after construction is done, the province said. Delays can be shortened or avoided by planning your route ahead of time and being mindful of increased traffic.

Stay safe this long weekend

Some ongoing construction projects near Regina include the Highway 11 bridge repairs on the southbound lanes through Lumsden, and the Highway 11 over Highway 6 overpass construction just north of Regina. These are active sites with workers and machinery present. Motorists should stay alert and slow to 60 km/h in the work zone, the province said.

Remember that speeding fines triple when workers are present. Advertisement

“We’re committed to reducing injuries on construction worksites, including bridge and overpass projects where our members are busy.” SCSA president, Collin Pullar said.

“Drivers can prevent accidents in construction zones by slowing down, being patient, and planning to pass the time enjoying music, conversation, or the scenery when they are delayed. In making safe choices behind the wheel, they help ensure everyone returns home to enjoy what matters most this weekend.”