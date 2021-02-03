Investigation underway after train jumps tracks, demolishes vehicles

GODERICH, Ont. — Officials say an investigation is underway after a train derailment demolished two vehicles and an outbuilding in Goderich, Ont., on Monday.

Transport Canada, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the local detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are all involved.

Police say emergency services were called to the Goderich Grain Terminal Monday after two people narrowly escaped injury when the train jumped the tracks.

Police say it first tore through a parked transport truck and trailer that had just been loaded at the grain elevator.

Investigators say it continued west, dragging 10 more cars off the rails and slamming into a pickup truck and storage shed before coming to a halt.

Two people in the pickup were not hurt but had to be freed from the wreckage by firefighters.