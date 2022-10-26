Investigation into two B.C. explosions prompts warning for working near exposed gas lines
Health & Safety Call Before You Dig Natural Gas Technical Safety BC
An investigation into two natural gas line explosions in British Columbia has prompted a reminder to workers, and homeowners, from Technical Safety BC.
The investigations looked into two separate gas line incidents that occurred in Comox and Fernie in November 2021 and February 2022. They caused extensive damage to buildings, infrastructure, and resulted in injuries to 30 people, some of them serious.
“The similarities between these two incidents underscore the need for more education and awareness. Many people know to ‘call before you dig,’ but it’s important to understand what precautions must be taken before digging, during excavation, and once the gas line is exposed.” said Ryan Hazlett, leader of Incident Investigation at Technical Safety BC.
Blast at CFB base, house
The first incident occurred at the Canadian Forces Base Comox (CFB Comox) in November 2021 and involved crews who were digging near a building in proximity to exposed gas lines. It resulted in a major explosion to the military barracks building, injuring 28 people.
The Fernie incident occurred just three months later causing a house explosion and two injuries when an excavator installing a water line struck an exposed gas line.
“Unfortunately, nearly half of all gas line hits in British Columbia occur despite workers taking initial precautions such as calling BC1 before digging,” added Hazlett. “This is why we are urging workers and those undertaking DIY excavation to better understand the risks involved with digging near gas lines and the extra precautions they can take once gas lines are exposed.”
Exposed gas lines are vulnerable to mechanical damage and present an increased risk of a gas leak or explosion from getting hit if proper precautions are not taken regarding containment and ignition risks, it said.
Safety tips
Following these investigations, Technical Safety BC is urging people doing excavating work to consider the following:
- That the use of mechanical excavators near gas lines, especially close to buildings should be avoided unless: The risk of explosion has been completely assessed, and additional steps have been taken to mitigate the risk and impact if a gas line is hit.
- Those who are digging pay close attention to where they are digging and any structures that may be nearby.
- Those on-site are aware of the dangers of an exposed gas line and ensure they are working safely around it.
- Extra precautions are taken before and after a gas line is exposed. It’s important to have a plan in place should there be a gas leak or explosion after the gas line has been exposed.
Advertisement
Print this page