Investigation into two B.C. explosions prompts warning for working near exposed gas lines

An investigation into two natural gas line explosions in British Columbia has prompted a reminder to workers, and homeowners, from Technical Safety BC.

The investigations looked into two separate gas line incidents that occurred in Comox and Fernie in November 2021 and February 2022. They caused extensive damage to buildings, infrastructure, and resulted in injuries to 30 people, some of them serious.

“The similarities between these two incidents underscore the need for more education and awareness. Many people know to ‘call before you dig,’ but it’s important to understand what precautions must be taken before digging, during excavation, and once the gas line is exposed.” said Ryan Hazlett, leader of Incident Investigation at Technical Safety BC.

Blast at CFB base, house

The first incident occurred at the Canadian Forces Base Comox (CFB Comox) in November 2021 and involved crews who were digging near a building in proximity to exposed gas lines. It resulted in a major explosion to the military barracks building, injuring 28 people.

The Fernie incident occurred just three months later causing a house explosion and two injuries when an excavator installing a water line struck an exposed gas line.

“Unfortunately, nearly half of all gas line hits in British Columbia occur despite workers taking initial precautions such as calling BC1 before digging,” added Hazlett. “This is why we are urging workers and those undertaking DIY excavation to better understand the risks involved with digging near gas lines and the extra precautions they can take once gas lines are exposed.”

Exposed gas lines are vulnerable to mechanical damage and present an increased risk of a gas leak or explosion from getting hit if proper precautions are not taken regarding containment and ignition risks, it said.

Safety tips

Following these investigations, Technical Safety BC is urging people doing excavating work to consider the following: