Introducing the Psychologically Safe Workplace Awards
Program provides employers with tools, data on mental health
April 22, 2021
By OHS Canada
Human Resources
By OHS Canada
CategoriesHealth & Safety
Human Resources
Talent Canada, a national media brand focused on driving business through investment in people, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Psychologically Safe Workplace Awards in partnership with OHS Canada and Howatt HR Consulting.
The program goes far beyond superficial vanity awards and gives employers the chance to engage and measure their workforce using Howatt HR’s Mental Fitness Index (MFI).
The video above provides an overview of the program.
Psychologically Safe Workplace Awards provide employers tools, data on mental health
Print this page
Related
Tags
Leave a Reply