Introducing the Psychologically Safe Workplace Awards

Program provides employers with tools, data on mental health


Talent Canada, a national media brand focused on driving business through investment in people, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Psychologically Safe Workplace Awards in partnership with OHS Canada and Howatt HR Consulting.

The program goes far beyond superficial vanity awards and gives employers the chance to engage and measure their workforce using Howatt HR’s Mental Fitness Index (MFI).

The video above provides an overview of the program.

University of Fredericton launches first-ever program

