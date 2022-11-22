Interactive tool from WorkSafeBC helps employers identify OHS resources

WorkSafeBC has launched a new interactive tool to help employers find health and safety resources to suit their unique needs.

“My health and safety resources is a simple tool that you can use to determine what you need to maintain a safe and healthy workplace,” it said. “It’s easy to use and features a customizable report you can download, interact with, and use to track progress.”

Employers answer a few simple questions in the tool that are designed to generate specific information about their workplace. From there, employers can save, print or share a customizable report in the form of an Excel workbook that contains the following sections:

Health and safety requirements – You’ll view a list of links to topics like health and safety program planning, joint health and safety committees, and first aid requirements.

Selected health and safety topics – This section will provide you with links to information relevant to your industry. Some of the categories include tools, machinery & equipment, hazards & exposures, injuries & disease, and education, training & certification.

Links to regulatory requirements – For each requirement and topic, you’ll get links to resources and/or specific sections of the Workers Compensation Act and Occupational Health and Safety Regulation.

For more information, visit https://www.worksafebc.com/en/health-safety/create-manage