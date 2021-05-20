Interactive map breaks down Alberta vaccine coverage

Building on Alberta’s commitment to provide robust information to Albertans related to COVID-19 in our province, a new online map will break down vaccine coverage by local geographic area.

As of May 17, Albertans are able to view the following information for their communities by age group:

percentage of individuals who have received at least one dose

percentage of individuals fully immunized

total number of doses that have been administered

“This map is a helpful tool for Albertans, and reflects our government’s commitment to transparency,” said Premier Jason Kenney. “Since the start of this pandemic, Alberta has consistently provided more online information to Albertans than any other jurisdiction because we know that being informed helps us all to be part of the solution.”

All vaccines approved in Canada effectively prevent serious illness and death, said a government news release. If you have not yet done so, get vaccinated as soon as you can to help stop the spread of COVID-19.