Inquest into death of Ontario construction worker set for April 17

A date has been announced for the coroner’s inquest into the death of a construction worker in Ontario more than six years ago.

Ethan Allard, 24, died on Jan. 16, 2017, from injuries sustained while working at a construction site in Toronto. An inquest into his death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

Dr. Richard Wells, Regional Supervising Coroner for Central Region, Toronto West Office, said the inquest into Allard’s death will take place on April 17, 2023, at 10 a.m.