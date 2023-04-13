Inquest into death of Ontario construction worker set for April 17
Health & Safety Construction inquest ontario
A date has been announced for the coroner’s inquest into the death of a construction worker in Ontario more than six years ago.
Ethan Allard, 24, died on Jan. 16, 2017, from injuries sustained while working at a construction site in Toronto. An inquest into his death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.
Dr. Richard Wells, Regional Supervising Coroner for Central Region, Toronto West Office, said the inquest into Allard’s death will take place on April 17, 2023, at 10 a.m.
The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding his death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances.
The inquest is expected to last three to four days and hear from approximately eight witnesses.
The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below.
https://firstclassfacilitation.ca/office-of-the-chief-coroner/inquest-into-the-death-of-ethan-allard/
