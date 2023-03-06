Inquest into 2017 death of Ontario construction worker set for April

A date has been announced for the coroner’s inquest into the death of a construction worker in Mississauga, Ont.

David Miskie, 56, died on Dec. 5, 2017, of injuries sustained on the job. According to published reports, he was using a forklift to drive construction materials to houses that were under construction. The forklift tipped over, and he was killed as a result.

Dr. Kenneth Peckham, Regional Supervising Coroner for Central Region, Central West Office, said the inquest will take place on Monday, April 11. An inquest into his death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Miskie’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances.

The inquest is expected to last two days and hear from about three witnesses.

Advertisement

The inquest will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2023. Dr. Richard McLean will be the presiding officer and Kim Motyl will be inquest counsel.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below.

https://firstclassfacilitation.ca/office-of-the-chief-coroner/inquest-into-the-death-of-david-miskie/