Inquest being held into death of Ontario construction worker

An inquest is being held into the death of a construction worker by Ontario’s coroner.

Dr. Kenneth Peckham, regional supervising coroner for Central Region, Central West Office, announced that an inquest will be held into the death of Fernando Santos.

Santos, 59, died on January 23, 2018, as a result of injuries sustained while working at a construction site in Mississauga, Ont. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Santos’ death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last five days and will hear from about nine witnesses.

Advertisement

The inquest will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Courtroom A, Forensic Services and Coroners Complex, 25 Morton Shulman Ave., Toronto.

Dr. Robert Boyko will preside as inquest officer and Daniel Galluzzo will be the inquest counsel.