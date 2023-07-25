Injuries reported after commuter train derails in Toronto

The Toronto Transit Commission says some passengers on a train in Scarborough “required medical attention” after a derailment on Monday evening.

The TTC tweeted that the rear car of a train on Line 3, the Scarborough Rapid Transit system, separated from the rest of the train and derailed.

It said approximately 44 people on board were evacuated and that “some required medical attention,” although it said the extent of their injuries wasn’t known.

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told reporters at the scene of the derailment at Ellesmere Station that five people were transported to hospital for assessment, describing their injuries as minor.

“Basically the train flipped off the tracks and they were thrown inside when it happened, and our crews were able to assist them getting out and then deliver them to the care of paramedic services,” Jessop said.

Approximately 20 to 30 other passengers from the remainder of the train were able to exit the train car themselves and walked down the tracks, Jessop said.

TTC CEO Rick Leary said in a statement that the train was heading south at the time and that the trailing car became uncoupled from the leading cars, but the reason why isn’t yet known.

“I want to apologize to all those affected by this incident and to assure our customers that safety is always paramount to all we do,” Leary said.

“I have spoken to my executive team and ordered an immediate review of this incident using outside help and expertise as necessary.”

According to the TTC’s website, Line 3 is a 6.4-kilometre intermediate capacity rapid transit line with six stations that opened in 1985, and that its trains have been in service 10 years past their design life.

It notes they are “susceptible to cold weather, and have already been overhauled to ensure safe reliable service.”

The website says the line is scheduled for decommission in November and will be replaced by buses until the Scarborough Subway Extension is opened by the Province of Ontario in 2030.

Leary said in his statement that he has directed Line 3 Scarborough remains on full bus replacement until the TTC can be confident that it’s safe to resume train service.

“I know this will be an inconvenience to our customers, but it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

He promised to share more information with the public when it becomes known.