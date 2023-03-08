Injured workers in P.E.I. report highest ever service satisfaction: Workers Compensation Board

Injured workers in Prince Edward Island have given the province’s Workers Compensation Board its highest score ever for overall satisfaction with service.

The WCB of PEI said 74 per cent of injured workers said they were either completely or mostly satisfied with their experience, the highest level since the agency started its survey in 2002.

“We are pleased to see significant increases in service satisfaction for injured workers in many areas including fairness, promptness, time to receive first benefit payment and clarity of communications,” said Cheryl Paynter, CEO of the Workers Compensation Board. “Throughout the organization there is a strong client-centered focus. These survey results are a testament to this focus and to the professionalism of our team members.”

The agency surveys its two major stakeholder groups — employers and injured workers — on a biannual basis. It also said the performance index, a composite measure of injured workers’ overall experience with the WCB, now stands at 77.7 points, an increase of 9.2 points since 2002. Overall, 82 per cent of injured workers continue to express high levels of agreement that the WCB understands their needs while 91 per cent agree that they are treated with respect, it said.