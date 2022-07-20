Injured workers in Ontario’s Algoma region now have treatment options closer to home: WSIB

The last thing a worker who has been injured on the job needs is stress about travelling for care, according to Jeff Lang, president and CEO of Ontario’s Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB).

With that in mind, the WSIB is making it easier for workers in the Sault Ste. Marie area to get care.

It has partnered with the Sault Area Hospital and Axia Health, a division of North York General Hospital, to provide health care services to people with work-related injuries and illness in the Algoma region.

“This partnership means people hurt on the job can get the treatment they need right here in Sault Ste. Marie,” said Lang. “Now they will have more access to health care so they can focus on recovery and return to work.”

‘A huge relief’

Before this partnership, people with injuries could face hours of travel to Thunder Bay, Sudbury or Toronto in order to access specialized services with the WSIB.

“Not having to travel while in pain is a huge relief,” said Sarah, who was injured at work and is receiving treatment. “Being able to get direct care from multiple specialists here at home is incredibly important. It’s like day and night compared to before this clinic. There has been significant improvement in my condition since I started coming here.”

Through the new Axia Health clinic in Sault Ste. Marie, people with a work-related injury or illness can access the WSIB’s Occupational Health Assessment Program and WSIB’s Lower and Upper Extremity Specialty Programs that provide access to specialized assessment, surgery and interdisciplinary functionally focused treatment.

“The opening of this new clinic and our new partnership with WSIB and Axia Health is a welcome addition to our community. The new clinic is an excellent way to provide care for individuals with work-related injuries in our community,” said Ila Watson, president and CEO of the Sault Area Hospital.

“With the launch of Axia Health, individuals will have access to proven inter-disciplinary care right here in Sault Ste. Marie and be able to recover at home. Sault Area Hospital continues to build relationships and develop programs to ensure our patients have access to the care they need close to home.”

Clinic could see 180 patients a year

In addition to local health care providers, patients of the Axia Health clinic will also have access to a wide array of experts at North York General Hospital through virtual consultations, according to the WSIB.

The Axia Health clinic opened May 2, 2022, and could see about 180 patients each year.