Individual fined $2,800 by Saskatchewan court after worker injured on the job


January 2, 2024
A Saskatchewan man has been fined $2,800 after a worker suffered serious injuries after being pinched between a water truck and a payloader.

On Dec. 11, 2023, Robert W. Jones pleaded guilty in Estevan Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

Jones was fined for contravening subsection 11-13 (3) of the regulations (being an operator of a unit of powered mobile equipment move or cause to be moved any part of the equipment when a worker may be endangered by that movement, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). As a result, the court imposed a fine of $2,000 with a surcharge of $800, for a total amount of $2,800.

One other charge was withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Jan. 21, 2022, near Griffin, Sask.

