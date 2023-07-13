OHS Canada Magazine

Hit and run at Montreal construction site leaves two injured, one critically


July 13, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Photo: Trailfan/Adobe Stock

Montreal police say a hit-and-run at a road construction site in the city’s east end injured two workers Wednesday evening.

Police say one of the workers, a 39-year-old man, is in critical condition in hospital.

The other male worker, also 39, suffered minor injuries.

Police say they haven’t found the driver and can’t offer a description of the vehicle.

The collision occurred at around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Industriel and Saint-Jean-Baptiste boulevards in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

Witnesses have provided accounts of the hit-and-run to police.

