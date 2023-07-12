Hexagon strengthens mine safety and automation with acquisition of HARD-LINE

In a move to bolster its mine safety and automation capabilities, Hexagon’s Mining division has announced the acquisition of HARD-LINE, a Canadian company specializing in mine automation, remote-control technology, and mine production optimization.

The acquisition will enable Hexagon to expand its offerings in underground and tele-remote technologies, enhancing its life-of-mine solutions for the mining industry, it said in a press release.

“The pressure to remove humans from dangerous situations where it’s unsafe to operate a manned vehicle is increasing, particularly as mines push deeper underground for minerals and metals,” said Nick Hare, president of Hexagon’s Mining division. “We recognize that remote control is a key enabler of the autonomy required to answer this need, which is one of many reasons we’re so delighted to welcome HARD-LINE to the Hexagon family.”

HARD-LINE is renowned globally for its expertise in remote control solutions and network infrastructure, enabling the tele-remote operation of heavy machinery from a control station situated in a secure location on the surface or underground, regardless of the distance involved.

This technology plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety of workers by allowing them to operate machinery from a protected environment.

The addition of HARD-LINE to Hexagon’s portfolio will enrich its existing suite of products, such as HxGN Underground Mining and HxGN Autonomous Mining, as well as the award-winning HxGN MineProtect offerings, it said. These solutions align with Hexagon’s vision of comprehensive life-of-mine management, effectively managing vehicle traffic, improving fleet situation awareness, implementing drill automation, and safeguarding drivers, pedestrians, and equipment in challenging mining environments.

HARD-LINE’s solutions will contribute significantly to Hexagon’s remote control capabilities through electronic and hydraulic by-wire technologies. These innovations are essential for achieving full autonomy in mining operations. Both Hexagon and HARD-LINE share a common belief in the importance of an interoperable, OEM-independent system for mining automation, as it enhances safety and productivity—an imperative for introducing autonomous technology across the mining industry.

Walter Siggelkow, President of HARD-LINE, highlighted the mutual benefits of the acquisition, saying, “With Hexagon’s expertise and our internationally recognized technology, this acquisition really benefits both companies and customers in many ways. While HARD-LINE solutions have positively changed how critical mining tasks are accomplished underground by our customers over decades, the geographical footprint achievable with Hexagon will only increase our impact towards safer mines through autonomous processes.”