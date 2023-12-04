Henry M. Skjerven named 2023 Volunteer of the Year by BCRSP

Henry M. Skjerven has been named the Volunteer of the Year for 2023 by the Board of Canadian Registered Safety Professionals (BCRSP).

Skjerven has held a Canadian Registered Safety Professional (CRSP) certification from the BCRSP since 1991. Serving on various committees, and as a member of the BCRSP Governing Board 1993-1995, his contributions to the BCRSP have been continuous throughout his 32 years of certification and counting.

His most recent volunteer contribution as Chair of the Certification Development Advisory Task Force was an 18-month intensive project to deliver a recommendation to the Governing Board.

As a safety professional Skjerven has worked throughout Canada and the United States. His experience ranges over the spectrum of OHS, human resources, and labour relations. Skjerven has also contributed significantly to adult education, with teaching a constant factor in his work. He has published well over 100 articles, seminars, courses, and position/research papers, related to workplace safety.

He credits his success to the BCRSP, especially to Peter Fletcher (BCRSP Executive Director from 1978-2010) and Nicola Wright (BCRSP Executive Director from 2011-current), and to his long-time partner and fellow safety professional, Sandra Coventry, CRSP.

The BCRSP Volunteer of the Year program was launched in 2001 in conjunction with its 25th anniversary and the United Nation’s “Year of the Volunteer”.

The BCRSP is a public interest, not-for-profit, federally incorporated self-regulating organization which sets the certification standards for the OHS profession. BCRSP strives to advance the body of knowledge, the competency of the profession, and the value our certificants bring to society.

The BCRSP grants the CRSP and CRST certifications to individuals who successfully complete the certification process through application assessment, interview, and examination. The Board governs its certificants in order that the public interest may be served and protected.