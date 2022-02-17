Healthy Lives, Safe Workplaces: Join us at ACSA’s second virtual conference

Each year, your Alberta Construction Safety Association (ACSA) brings together construction health and safety leaders to explore emerging trends and industry opportunities. The 2022 ACSA Conference will be held virtually, March 14 to 18. One of the biggest draws of the ACSA Conference is its highly sought-after sessions which are aimed towards on-site workers, owners, operators and executives.

This year, the theme is Healthy Lives, Safe Workplaces. ACSA will focus on health and safety as more than just behaviours, but also as mindsets. Our vision is Lives Lived Safely — it is important to us that everyone returns home to their families, homes and communities each day. We will explore health and safety from all angles — physical, mental and social — and give attendees tools to attain a safety mindset.

“Safety is in all aspects of life — where we work, live and play,” says Tammy Hawkins, ACSA Chief Operating Officer. “The 2022 ACSA Conference will focus on the health and safety of workers, whether at the workplace or at home, and the bottom-line benefits to helping them achieve full, healthy lives.”

While virtual, ACSA is taking the initiative to produce five days of live online programming. Using the Pheedloop platform, the 2022 ACSA Conference will feature more than 10 live web presentations, real-time virtual networking, gamification and on-demand access to recorded web presentations.

A major highlight will be the opening keynote presentation by Linda Edgecombe, a best-selling author and motivational speaker, on Monday, March 14. Attendees will kick off their journey by learning how to relax and recognize change in their lives. Edgecombe will teach us how to find meaning in what works and let go of what does not work.

Shawn Kanungo, the inspiring disruption strategist, will end the conference with a high note on Friday, March 18. He will bring a unique viewpoint that will help individuals and teams build a mindset and muscle relating to disruption—focusing on how to make bold decisions to reinvent themselves and take charge of their own destiny.

Over the course of its five days, the 2022 ACSA Conference will feature industry-specific topics for both organizational and personal growth.

The program includes occupational health and safety legislation updates, legal employment updates, technological advancements, current affairs, internal responsibility system (IRS) overview, disruption strategy and prevention, screening and intervening for substance use in the construction industry.

Also, ACSA is hosting two high-powered panels. The first will focus on the future of Alberta jobs and workplaces while the second panel will spotlight new technologies set to transform the construction industry.

With a diverse range of programming, participants can explore different areas for growth as well as re-imagine aspects of their lives. However, increasing conference programming is not the only ambitious offering from ACSA.

Throughout the years, ACSA has prioritized stakeholder and member engagement to proactively address their needs and interests. ACSA has heard that stakeholders are turning to the association to learn more about health and safety as they begin and develop their profession in the construction industry.

“These past few years have been difficult for everyone,” Hawkins states. “We want to reduce the barriers to learning and ensure that all of our members, students, and, really, everyone has access to ACSA’s training and services.”

ACSA has reduced its general registration fee to $99. “This price reflects our appreciation for your continued support and allows all that want to attend to do so,” says Hawkins.

As well, for the first time ever, ACSA is offering complimentary registration for current post-secondary students. ACSA understands the high costs of education and limited opportunities for post-secondary students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The association strongly supports students developing themselves professionally and discovering more about their respective fields. The opportunity to network with industry leaders and increase their awareness of workplace health and safety is a stepping-stone to their growth.

Since the official registration opening in December 2021, ACSA has seen a 50 per cent increase in registrants compared to last year. The association believes that the increased registration reflects a commitment from attendees to stay focused on occupational health and safety despite the ongoing challenges.

Of course, the conference is also supported by sponsors. ACSA has a competitive sponsorship package, offering customizable benefits to meet companies’ unique needs. Companies can promote their brands and directly engage with attendees throughout the five days of live programming.

ACSA is also offering complimentary delegate packages to the first 500 attendees. Registrants can look forward to a package full of ACSA-branded materials and local treats from Alberta-based businesses.

Although the conference is online, ACSA makes sure it is high-quality and engaging for participants. Attendees will be both enlightened and informed throughout the five days of programming. To reserve your spot at the 2022 ACSA Conference, please visit here.