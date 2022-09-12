OHS Canada Magazine

Health Canada warns about Zero Tolerance Plus hand sanitizer


September 12, 2022
By OHS Canada

Health Canada has issued a notice that Zero Tolerance Plus Sanitizer is being recalled.

The agency said the sanitizer, produced by Beauty in Bulk, contains benzene at elevated levels.

The lot numbers affected are:

  • 23-01-11 (January 2023 expiry)
  • 23-02-04 (February 2023 expiry)
  • 23-02-09 (February 2023 expiry)
  • 23-02-16(February 2023 expiry)
  • 23-03-04 (March 2023 expiry)
  • 23-03-09 (March 2023 expiry)
  • 23-06-07 (June 2023 expiry)
  • 23-07-30 (July 2023 expiry)

The product has been recalled by the company, and the product license has been suspended by Health Canada, it said.

