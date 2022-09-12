Health Canada warns about Zero Tolerance Plus hand sanitizer
Health & Safety Hand Sanitizer health canada Recall
Health Canada has issued a notice that Zero Tolerance Plus Sanitizer is being recalled.
The agency said the sanitizer, produced by Beauty in Bulk, contains benzene at elevated levels.
The lot numbers affected are:
- 23-01-11 (January 2023 expiry)
- 23-02-04 (February 2023 expiry)
- 23-02-09 (February 2023 expiry)
- 23-02-16(February 2023 expiry)
- 23-03-04 (March 2023 expiry)
- 23-03-09 (March 2023 expiry)
- 23-06-07 (June 2023 expiry)
- 23-07-30 (July 2023 expiry)
The product has been recalled by the company, and the product license has been suspended by Health Canada, it said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page
Related Stories