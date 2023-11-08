Halifax bus driver, who pulled man from burning vehicle, awarded Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery

A Halifax bus driver who pulled a man from a burning car moments before it is exploded has received the Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery.

On Jan. 29, 2021, Talbot Boyer was operating a Halifax Transit bus when he noticed a vehicle on its roof and on fire on Upper Water Street in Halifax. Boyer pulled the occupant out of the burning vehicle and used snow to douse the flames. The vehicle exploded moments later.

Boyer was one of four Nova Scotians to receive the province’s highest award for a bravery at a ceremony held today in Halifax.

Premier Tim Houston also awarded the Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery to Scott Buchanan of Baddeck, Adam Lefort of Grand Étang and Robert McGregor of Economy.

"Nova Scotians always look out for one another, even in the most difficult and dangerous circumstances. The heroic actions of Talbot, Scott, Adam and Robert are an inspiration to us all," said Premier Houston. "On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I want to recognize and thank these individuals for their bravery and selfless acts when people needed it the most."

The medal is awarded to Nova Scotians who have risked their lives protecting the lives or property of others.

Other heroic tales

On Feb. 17, 2020, Scott Buchanan saved two people who fell through ice at a waterfall near Baddeck.

Buchanan jumped through the hole in the ice into the water 2.1 metres (seven feet) below and shielded the individuals from the force of the current, holding on to them for 20 minutes while waiting for help to arrive.

On June 11, 2020, Robert McGregor noticed flames in the window of a house near Truro. Seeing someone in the home unconscious and on fire, he made multiple attempts to pull the person to safety. Despite McGregor’s quick and heroic action, the victim’s injuries were fatal.

On June 22, 2021, Adam Lefort was tubing down the Margaree River when a woman fell out of her tube and became trapped in deep water, unable to swim. Lefort dove into the water, brought the woman to the surface and held on to her until help arrived.

The acts of bravery of those recognized today inspire each and every one of us with their courage and their selflessness. These individuals are heroes, and we thank them for their brave actions, sad Brad Johns, Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

This is the 13th ceremony recognizing people who have risked their own lives to help others; awards were paused in 2020 because of COVID-19. Since 2008, 47 brave Nova Scotians, including today’s recipients, have received the award.