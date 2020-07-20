Haida Gwaii resident reports positive COVID test, prompting new control measures

HAIDA GWAII, B.C. — The Haida Nation has advised residents of Haida Gwaii about the first case of COVID-19 on the islands off British Columbia’s north coast.

The bulletin, which was posted on social media, says a self-reported case of the novel coronavirus was declared Friday.

Self-reported means that the patient has informed health officials about a positive test for the respiratory virus.

The Haida Nation says it has also heard from community members who say they are self-isolating after being notified of possible exposure.

It says the Skidegate Band and Old Massett Village councils have implemented curfews and set up checkpoints between communities to slow any spread of the virus and notes that a state of emergency issued earlier this year was updated Saturday.

Non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii remains prohibited, although at least two fishing lodges say they have reopened because visitors can be flown directly to the lodges from the mainland in order to eliminate any contact with Island residents.