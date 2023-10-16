OHS Canada Magazine

Gunmen kill 6 construction workers in volatile southwestern Pakistan


Avatar photo

October 16, 2023
By The Associated Press

Global OHS News Pakistan workplace violence

Gunmen shot and killed six construction workers overnight in the volatile southwestern Baluchistan province, Pakistani police said Saturday.

Police officer Hidayatullah Dashti said gunmen opened fire overnight at eight construction workers in the city of Turbat, about 377 miles (about 606 kilometers) south of Quetta — the capital of the province. Two survived, he said, and were hospitalized for treatment.

Dashti said the workers were part of a private construction project in the city.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

For nearly two decades, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by the Baluchistan Liberation Army and other separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in the capital, Islamabad. Baluch separatists also often target people from Punjab.

Advertisement

Punjabi and Sindhi workers were previously targeted.

Although the government says it has quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted.

Islamic militants also operate in the region.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
11 dead after a wall collapses near an under construction bridge in Pakistan during monsoon rains
Attackers wound 5 Pakistani policemen guarding polio workers
A gantry has collapsed at the construction site of a bridge in India, killing at least 17 workers
Pakistan bringing home body of journalist killed in Kenya





From the Bookstore

Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations for Construction Projects
Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations for Construction Projects
$15.95
 