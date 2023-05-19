OHS Canada Magazine

Gunman kills 1, wounds another at General Motors plant in Ohio


May 19, 2023
By The Associated Press

GM’s Oshawa Assembly Plant as seen from Park Road in Oshawa, Ont. Photo: Adobe Stock

Police say a man shot two people at a General Motors engine factory in Ohio, killing one and wounding another before wounding himself.

Officers and firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. Thursday to a report of an active shooter at the DMAX plant, Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish said.

Parish said the suspect “targeted” the two victims. One died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect also shot himself and was transported to a hospital for treatment, Parish said. Other people were injured while the workplace was being evacuated, he said.

The DMAX plant in Moraine provides diesel engines for pickup trucks, according to the General Motors website. It’s a 60/40 joint venture between GM and Isuzu Motors that employs more than 800 workers and has built engines in Moraine since 1999.

Pat Morrissey, GM’s vice president of corporate communications, said production at the plant has been suspended until further notice.

“I’m shook up,” said Brian Smith, who has worked at the factory for about 10 years. He told WHIO-TV that he got scared and ran after hearing “at least 10 to 12” shots.

