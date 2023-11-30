Growing concern: Data shows spike in cannabis-impaired driving on edibles in Ontario

There has been a significant rise in cannabis impaired driving in Ontario, particularly involving edibles, according to new data from CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO).

Key findings from the 2023 survey revealed that 38 per cent of cannabis-impaired drivers in Ontario consumed edibles before driving — a 12 per cent increase from the previous year and more than double the rate in 2019.

“The data shows us that while drivers primarily engage in cannabis-impaired driving after smoking a joint, the prevalence of driving under the influence of edibles is on the upswing, and that poses a greater risk to road safety,” said Michael Stewart, community relations consultant at CAA SCO. “Edibles are harder to detect and can take up to two hours for the effects to kick in.”

According to the survey, seven per cent (about 750,000 Ontario drivers) admit to driving after consuming some form of cannabis in the past three months.

The survey also found that almost three-quarters (70 per cent) of the cannabis-impaired drivers admitted to getting behind the wheel within 3 hours of consumption, and nearly half (45 per cent) have felt high while driving.

“Despite the misconception that cannabis may not impair driving ability, it affects coordination, reaction time, attention, judgment, and decision-making. We want to emphasize our commitment to public education, urging motorists to stay informed about the risks and penalties of impaired driving,” said Stewart.

The consequences of impaired driving are evident, with six per cent of Ontario drivers admitting having been charged — an “alarming doubling from the previous year,” CAA SCO said in a press release. Collisions caused by impaired driving also rose to six per cent in 2023, compared to four per cent in the preceding year.

During this holiday season, CAA reminds drivers to make alternate arrangements, such as utilizing rideshare services, to ensure a safe journey home.

“While edibles may be legal, CAA emphasizes that they are incompatible with responsible driving,” said Stewart.