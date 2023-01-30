Girl, 6, dead after accident at ski resort north of Montreal on Sunday

A young girl is dead after an accident at a ski resort on Sunday morning north of Montreal.

Police say the six-year-old died after suffering injuries at the Val-Saint-Come ski resort while using a T-bar ski lift at about 9:30 a.m.

Provincial police have opened an investigation into the death, which was confirmed by authorities on Sunday evening.

Resort management confirmed the accident involving the young skier occurred during her ascent on the lift and the mountain was closed Sunday evening so it could offer support to its workers.

No one else was injured and police have dispatched investigators and technicians to shed light on what happened.

Val-Saint-Come is about 120 kilometres north of Montreal in the Lanaudiere region.