Gas station worker killed in shooting in Mississauga, Ont.


December 5, 2022
By The Canadian Press

Police west of Toronto are looking for a suspect in a shooting that killed an employee at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel regional police say they received a call at 10:40 p.m. about a shooting in the area of Creditview Road and Britannia Road West.

Police wouldn’t confirm the name of the gas station, but maps show a Petro-Canada station at the intersection.

Police said a 21-year-old woman who worked at the station died of her injuries, but provided no other details.

They say the suspect, a male in dark clothing and gloves, left on foot.

Police say they believe the shooting was a targeted incident.

