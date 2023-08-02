Fundraiser honours Zak Muise, who died fighting wildfire in B.C.

A fundraiser has been launched to honour the memory of a firefighter killed while fighting British Columbia’s largest wildfire last week.

The 25-year-old firefighter who died Friday has been identified as Zak Muise in an online obituary and tribute by the firefighting contractor he worked for.

Money is being raised in honour of Muise for the Canadian Critical Incident Stress Foundation which provides support, education and training for first responders, veterans and their families and runs a camp for families and children coping with loss.

A brief online obituary says Muise is survived by his parents and five older siblings.

It says he was “loved by many,” and his family is grateful to all firefighters and other first responders “who are still fighting.”

A tribute posted by Big Cat Wildfire says Muise was a “vital member” of one of its crews.

Muise working to fight the nearly 6,000-square-kilometre Donnie Creek blaze in the province’s northeast when his heavy-duty ATV rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road.

For more information, see https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/zak-muise-memorial-fundraiser/