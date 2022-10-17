Frontier School Division fined after worker injured while using table saw in Manitoba

A Manitoba school division has been fined $30,000 after one of its workers was injured while using a table saw.

On Dec. 12, 2019, a worker employed by Frontier School Division in the settlement of Moose Lake was pushing wood through an unguarded table saw when their left hand came into contact with the rotating blade, resulting in severe lacerations.

Manitoba Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services is reminding employers to ensure that machines in the workplace are equipped with appropriate safeguards after an employer was prosecuted for violating the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

Officials from Workplace Safety and Health conducted an investigation and laid charges under the act. On July 26, 2022, Frontier School Division pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that a machine is equipped with appropriate safeguards to prevent a worker from coming into contact with the points of the machine at which material is cut.

A fine of $30,000 was imposed by the court.