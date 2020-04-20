Free WSPS webinar will help growers prepare for inspector visit

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development (MLTSD) will begin an inspection initiative on April 21, visiting farms, greenhouses and businesses that hire temporary foreign agricultural workers.

To help businesses prepare, Workplace Safety and Prevention Services (WSPS) and the MLTSD are presenting a complimentary one-hour webinar at 10 a.m. on April 21 to provide an overview of the inspection initiative.

Participants will learn:

the risks associated with COVID-19 and how to reduce the spread of infection in the workplace

what to expect during an inspection for this initiative

available resources to help them prepare for a potential visit by a MLTSD inspector.

Participation is free and those interested can register online.