Four-year-old boy dies in Manitoba after being thrown from trailer pulled by tractor


Police in Manitoba say a four-year-old boy has died after he was thrown off a trailer that was being pulled by a tractor driven by another child.

Killarney RCMP say they responded to a call about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the rural municipality of Grassland in the southwest part of the province.

An investigation determined that the boy was sitting on the trailer when he was thrown off.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 12-year-old was driving the tractor at the time.

RCMP say the investigation, which includes a forensic collision reconstructionist, continues and workplace safety and health has been notified.

