Four workplace safety charges filed in death of scrapyard worker in Saint John, N.B.

Four workplace safety charges have been filed against American Iron and Metal in connection with the death of a 60-year-old worker last summer at a scrapyard in Saint John, N.B.

Darrell Richards was injured while using a saw last June to cut into a calender roll used to press paper and plastic — he later died in hospital.

WorkSafeNB says the charges include failure to provide information on the hazards of handling and disposing of a calender roll and failure to ensure Richards’ work was competently supervised.

A contractor delivering material to the site was also killed in November 2021 after hitting an attachment on the end of an excavator boom, but the Crown declined to approve charges in that case.