OHS Canada Magazine

Four workers injured after floor collapses during construction of high-rise in London, Ont.


January 5, 2023
By OHS Canada

Human Resources Construction Floor Collapse london ontario

Photo of the building in London, Ont., where the floor collapsed. Photo: London Fire Department

There was a partial floor collapse at a high-rise building under construction today in London, Ont.

No serious injuries were reported, according to local media reports that said four people were rescued.

“Crews have just cleared the scene at the corner of Talbot and York for a construction site accident in a 26 Storey building,” the fire department tweeted. “Fire crews worked with (paramedics) to assist those injured.”

Reports state that rescue crews were able to take a construction elevator to the 19th floor, but had to walk up six more floors to get to the workers.

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Two construction workers dead following building collapse in London, Ont.
Building under construction collapses in Kenya’s capital
Toronto firefighters rescue man pinned eight storeys up on construction site
High-rise construction trades targeted in MOL blitz