Four workers confirmed dead, more missing at Canadian mining operation in Burkina Faso

A Canadian mining company said the bodies of four workers have been found at its operations in Burkina Faso.

The workers had been missing since the mine flooded last month. Four other workers remain missing.

Trevali Mining Corp. said search crews will continue to work at full capacity to find the other workers.

Trevali said last week that rescue workers reached a refuge 570 metres below ground, but found no one inside.

There has been no communication with the missing workers since the mine was flooded after heavy rainfall in the region on April 16.

The company has said it working closely with authorities as it investigates the cause of the flooding.