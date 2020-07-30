OHS Canada Magazine

Four major airports begin screening passengers for elevated temperatures

Failure to pass test will result in travel delays


July 30, 2020
By The Canadian Press
Travellers who fail the screening will not be allowed to travel for at least two weeks. (kichigin19/Adobe Stock)

Four major Canadian airports will begin taking passengers’ temperatures starting today as part of the effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The federal government says temperature screening stations are set up at airports in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

Transport Canada says temperature screening will be expanded to another 11 airports by September.

The agency says employees who enter restricted areas of the airport will also be screened.

Passengers who have temperatures above 38 degrees C (100.4 F) will not be allowed to travel and will be asked to re-book after two weeks.

The new screening measures are meant to supplement previous travel safety precautions, including a requirement for all travellers to wear face masks.

