Food delivery driver dies after violent carjacking, police investigate


July 18, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety Gig Economy workplace violence

A sign showing a rideshare pickup location outside the convention center in San Diego, Calif. Photo: Todd Humber/OHS Canada

A food delivery driver who was the victim of a violent carjacking in the Greater Toronto Area has died from his injuries and police are searching for suspects.

Peel Region police say 24-year-old Gurvinder Nath, a Brampton, Ont., resident, died five days after the attack that took place this month.

Police say Nath was working as a food delivery driver in Mississauga, Ont., and had arrived at a delivery address on July 9 when he was confronted by an unknown group.

They say a physical altercation took place, after which the group drove away in Nath’s vehicle and left him by the side of the road with life-threatening injuries.

Police say Nath was taken to a trauma centre, where he died last Friday.

Investigators are searching for suspects and are asking anyone with information on what happened to contact police.

A GoFundMe page says Nath was an international student from India, and more than $50,000 has been raised so far to send his body back to his loved ones.

