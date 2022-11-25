OHS Canada Magazine

Float plane carrying workers from B.C. logging camp crashes into water


November 25, 2022
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety Air Safety british columbia fatal accident Forestry logging plane crash

A search is underway in Strachan Bay on British Columbia’s central coast for a float plane that crashed into the water.

Mounties in Port Hardy say the plane went down Wednesday afternoon with three people on board.

Cpl. Alex Berube says in a statement they have learned that the plane was transporting two passengers out of a logging camp back to Port Hardy.

Coast guard helicopters and boats were sent to the search area but no survivors have been found.

Police say it’s presumed the wreckage sank.

Advertisement

Berube says the RCMP and Transportation Safety Board are conducting parallel investigations to determine what may have caused the crash.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Two men killed after small plane crashes in Rougemont, Que.
Bad weather delays search for float plane passengers at Labrador crash site
2 men dead after small plane crashes in Lanaudiere Friday night
One dead, one injured after plane crashes into river near Jasper, Alberta