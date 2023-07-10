OHS Canada Magazine

Fire at empty residence in Brampton, Ont. sends two firefighters to hospital


Avatar photo

July 10, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety

(Adobe Stock)

Two firefighters are in hospital following a house fire in Brampton, Ont. early Monday morning.

Crews were called to an empty home in the Cadence Road and Eastman Drive area just after 4 a.m. Peel Regional Police say two firefighters were injured while battling the blaze,

They say the two injured firefighters are in non-life-threatening condition in hospital. Authorities say the fire was extinguished within a short period of time.

The office of the Fire Marshal has been notified, and will investigate.

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Firefighters battle large industrial fire in Port Colborne, Ont.
Worker dies after St. Catharines industrial fire
Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s office failing to manage fire and building safety: auditor
Eight hurt after fire at lumber-drying facility southeast of Quebec City