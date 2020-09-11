Feds announce $2.5 million for CCOHS

Without safe workplaces, our economy cannot make a full recovery. Today I’m very happy to announce new funding of $2.5M over 2 years to @CCOHS, to help them continue their vital work supporting employers during #COVID19: https://t.co/kfKA6rHDeG — Filomena Tassi (@FilomenaTassi) September 10, 2020

The Canadian government is pouring new funding into the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Labour Minister Filomena Tassi announced that the organization in Hamilton, Ont., would receive $2.5 million over two years, so it can continue to provide guidance to Canadian workers and businesses.

“COVID-19 has created challenges on many fronts for Canadian workers and businesses,” said Tassi. “As more workplaces reopen, the health and safety of workers is a priority. This new funding for CCOHS will make more advice and information available to workplaces as they take steps to operate safely and responsibly during this pandemic.”

As the Canadian economy adapts to the realities of COVID-19, the health and safety of workers is a fundamental part of reopening and rebuilding our economy, said a government news release.

The funding is meant to ensure that employers and employees have the resources they need for a safe and responsible return to the workplace.

In recent months, CCOHS has published health and safety tip sheets on its website, made e-learning courses available free of charge and provided an online space, Pandemic Info Share , where businesses can share resources and advice.

This funding is meant to enable CCOHS to continue its important work — including creating more sector-specific guidance and new e-learning tools that will help Canadian workplaces operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The need for reliable information and tools to protect the health of workers has never been greater,” said Anne Tennier, president and CEO of CCOHS.

“This funding support… will give CCOHS even greater capacity to provide health and safety guidance and learning modules for specific higher-risk sectors and occupations. This will help employers quickly gain the knowledge they need to ensure a safe and orderly reopening and return to work for all.”

This funding is part of a coordinated response by federal, provincial and territorial governments, public health authorities and CCOHS to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the release.

CCOHS was established in 1978 by the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety Act to promote the well-being of working Canadians by providing information, training, education, management systems and solutions that support health, safety and wellness programs.