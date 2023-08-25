OHS Canada Magazine

Federal officials in U.S. are warning airlines to keep workers away from jet engines that are still running


Avatar photo

August 25, 2023
By The Associated Press

Health & Safety Airlines Airports Aviation Safety

(MarioM/Adobe Stock)

Federal safety regulators are citing recent incidents, at least one of them fatal, in warning airlines to make sure that workers keep their distance from jet engines until they are powered off.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it issued a safety alert to prevent workers from being injured while towing planes or guiding them to and from terminal gates.

The FAA said airlines should review their safety programs to make sure they follow practices including keeping workers clear of planes until they are stopped and chocks are placed under the wheels.

The warning was prompted by “multiple events” in which workers were injured or killed during ground operations at airports.

The FAA bulletin cited two incidents, including the death of a ramp worker who was pulled into an engine of an American Eagle plane parked at a gate at the airport in Montgomery, Alabama. The Labor Department has proposed $15,625 in penalties against the worker’s employer, Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines. Piedmont is contesting the fine.

Advertisement

In the other incident, a worker removing landing gear safety pins was struck by a wing when a tow driver moved the plane. The worker was run over by the plane’s wheels.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Ground crew worker killed in accident at Alabama airport
Older planes to get warning system upgrade
Airline worker dies of injuries suffered at Texas airport
NTSB: Airline worker pulled into engine in fatal accident