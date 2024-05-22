OHS Canada Magazine

Fatality closes potash mine in Saskatchewan


May 22, 2024
By The Canadian Press

The Nutrien potash mine in Rocanville, Sask., is temporarily closed following a worker fatality over the long weekend.

The incident occurred on Sunday at the facility which is located 250 kilometres east of Regina.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety confirmed they were notified of the workplace fatality but wouldn’t comment further on the investigation.

A release from the United Steelworkers union extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased but said it will not be commenting further until the Mines Branch completes its investigation.

