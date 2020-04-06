How are employers responding to COVID-19?

Talent Canada, a sister publication of OHS Canada, is conducting a national survey to find out how employers are responding to COVID-19.

The survey is open now and will close Friday, April 10 at 9 a.m. EST.

It is designed to capture a snapshot of things such as:

work-at-home policies

layoffs and business declines

gauging the federal government’s reaction and assistance.

Answers will be kept in confidence and only reported on in aggregate.

If you’re willing to talk to one of our journalists for an article we’re doing, there is an optional section at the end of the survey to add your contact information.

Survey results will be released via Talent Canada.

To take the survey visit: https://www.research.net/r/QK3W8X5

If you have questions about the survey, contact Todd Humber, group publisher at thumber@annexbusinessmedia.com.