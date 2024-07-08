Employers must protect workers from heat-related illnesses and UV exposure: WorkSafeBC

With hot temperatures forecast across B.C. in the days ahead, WorkSafeBC is reminding employers to safeguard workers from the risks associated with heat and UV exposure.

“Elevated temperatures significantly raise the risk of heat stress and heat stroke, both of which can be severe and even life-threatening,” said Suzana Prpic, director of prevention field services at WorkSafeBC. “However, heat-related illnesses are entirely preventable. It is the responsibility of employers to take proactive measures to protect their workers, whether they are indoors or outdoors.”

In 2023, WorkSafeBC accepted 49 claims related to heat stress injuries. Workers most at risk of heat exposure include those working outdoors at farms and construction sites, and indoors in restaurants, kitchens, and factories.

UV exposure is an additional risk for outdoor workers, who are up to 3.5 times more likely than indoor workers to develop skin cancer. The occupations in which workers are most at risk of UV exposure include construction, agriculture, electricians, and delivery and courier services.

To prevent heat stress injuries and protect workers from UV exposure, WorkSafeBC requires employers to perform risk-assessments specific to each workplace. The plan must include specific controls on how the risks will be eliminated or reduced, and include training and safe-work procedures. Employers should engage workers and joint health and safety committees while conducting the assessment and creating the plan.

What employers can do:

Ensure workers are engaged in discussions about heat-related hazards at the start of each workday.

Establish cooling areas with shade and water.

Determine appropriate work-rest cycles; when a worker feels ill, it may be too late.

Rotate work activities or use additional workers to reduce exposure.

Provide air conditioning or increased ventilation to remove hot air.

Monitor heat conditions and require workers not to work alone.

Ensure adequate first-aid coverage and emergency procedures are in place.

What workers can do: