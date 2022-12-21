Electronic logging devices mandatory for commercial vehicles that cross provincial borders: N.L. government

Newfoundland and Labrador said it will soon join the federal government, as well as other Canadian provinces and territories, to enforce the use of mandatory electronic logging devices for commercial vehicle drivers who cross provincial or territorial borders.

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, this enforcement will happen primarily at weigh scale stations located in Newfoundland and Labrador, the province said.

Carriers operating only in Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to install and use electronic logging devices at this time. However, the province is currently working towards implementing similar requirements for provincial carriers for later in 2023. All provincial carriers are still encouraged to take the necessary steps now to comply with the electronic logging device mandate.

Under the direction of the Council of Ministers Responsible for Transportation and Highway Safety, since June 2021 all provinces and territories have been supporting the mandatory electronic logging device mandate through a period of progressive enforcement without penalties, focusing on education and awareness. This grace period allowed for the time needed for carriers to procure and install devices and train drivers.

Information regarding these devices is available online, as is a list of certified devices.

“Electronic logging devices help drivers accurately record driving times, making it easier and faster to track, manage, share and improve the accuracy of their hours of service record,” said Sarah Stoodley, Minister of Digital Government and Service NL. “This helps drivers stay within legally allowed driving hours and reduce fatigue. All motor carriers and drivers of commercial vehicles are required to maintain a daily log of hours driven to ensure that fatigue does not impair their ability to drive safely.”

The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association applauded the move.

“This move is a further step in keeping our roads safe and helps to beef up enforcement rules surrounding hours of service, which will inevitably weed out those in our industry that operate outside of these rules,” said Chris McKee, executive director, Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association.