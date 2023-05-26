Electrical company fined $56K after worker injured in scissor lift accident in Saskatchewan

Hergott Electric has been fined a total of $56,000 after one of its workers was seriously injured in Humboldt, Sask.

Charges under provincial health and safety legislation stemmed from an incident that occurred on Oct. 23, 2020, when a worker suffered serious injuries when a scissor lift drove off the ramps being used to load it onto a trailer.

The company pled guilty in court to one violation of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

Hergott Electric was fined for contravening clause 12(a) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide and maintain plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employer’s workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). One other charge was withdrawn.

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $40,000 with a surcharge of $16,000, for a total amount of $56,000.