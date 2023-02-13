OHS Canada Magazine

Eight people treated for non-life threatening injuries after Ottawa gas explosion


Avatar photo

February 13, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety explosion ottawa

Photo: Adobe Stock

Paramedics say they are treating eight people for non-life-threatening injuries after an explosion caused by a gas leak in east Ottawa.

Fire crews say the explosion Monday morning leveled multiple homes under construction in the suburb of Orleans.

Paramedics say one man has been sent to hospital in stable condition.

Ottawa Fire Services say firefighters used chainsaws to cut through the wreckage to rescue one person, who was in stable condition and talking.

Ottawa police say roads are closed in the area.

Advertisement

Police are directing people displaced by the explosion to two nearby meeting points.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Updated: 5 people hospitalized after Quebec explosion
Man, 27, suffers life threatening injuries in gypsum mine accident
4 found dead at site of Ottawa truck plant explosion 
Worker suffers life threatening injuries in industrial accident in Saskatoon